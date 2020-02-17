Sponsored Content: Rotisserie chicken, bargain business lunches and shisha – Charcoal Garden is our new favourite lunch spot in Media City. Here’s why you need to try it, too

Your bosses will try to tell you that there is no better location to enjoy lunch than in the office canteen – but we know better.

You have one blissful opportunity to leave your computer monitor in the midst of your work day, and that sacred hour is lunch.

And if you’re based in the Dubai Media City area, lucky for you, we’ve found one of the tastiest, more affordable daytime stops in the area, to save you from the blight of the desk salad doldrums. Remember you deserve a lunch break. Here’s why you should check out Charcoal Garden…

The rotisserie chicken is amazing

Charcoal Garden’s lunch crowd comes for its show-stopping rotisserie offerings. You can order a whole roast chicken for just Dhs86, which also comes with a choice of two rice sides and one sauce. Alternatively, you can order half a roast chicken with one side and one sauce for just Dhs48. The chicken is cooked perfectly with a crispy skin coating and served on a bed of rice. Be warned, the portions are enormous so come hungry.

The business lunch deal is a bargain

As business lunch deals go, this one’s pretty amazing. Enjoy a soup or salad, grilled lamb or chicken with rice followed by a choice of two desserts for just Dhs55. You can also add shisha to the business lunch menu for an additional Dhs19.

There’s lots of indoor and outdoor seating

Given its location, tucked away in Shatha Tower on Falak Street, you’d be forgiven for thinking Charcoal Garden was a small restaurant. But step inside and you’ll find a huge, well-designed venue. Inside, the ceilings are covered in vines with TV’s screening live sport. There’s a large open plan kitchen where you can see the chefs at work, plus two large smoking and non-smoking sections as well as an outdoor terrace.

There’s something for everyone on the menu

Whether you come for a healthy breakfast, Arabic mezze, Italian pasta dishes, grilled seafood or the signature rotisserie grills, you’d be hard pressed not to find something you’re craving.

Remember, you deserve a lunch break.

Ground Floor, Shatha Tower, Al Falak Street, Dubai Media City, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (052) 2137504. Follow Charcoal Garden on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit charcoalgarden.net.