Ninety minutes doesn’t even get you halfway through Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman, but it does get you all the way (from Dubai) to the doors of a sparkling Fujairah staycation gem, starting from just Dhs799 per person.

The InterContinental Fujairah Resort occupies a postcard stretch of Al Aqah Beach, and contains within it an impressive list of luxury facilities. Here you’ll find three top drawer restaurants, a private beach, the only O Spa by L’Occitane in the whole of the UAE, four temperature-controlled swimming pools, a fitness studio, tennis court, a kids club and a teens club, water sports, and space for private and group yoga.

Whether you’ve come to chill, or have literally zero chill, the InterContinental in Fujairah can help you achieve your leisure time goals.

And there’s fantastic news for fans of stand-out food, fancy hotels and fun time folly – this Fujairah resort offers an incredible staycation deal.

Friday’s brunch takes place amid the panoramic shoreline views of open-plan restaurant Nama, between 1pm and 4pm. The international buffet allows you to build pyramidic platefuls from dishes like delicately seared salmon and sea bass, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, and tender, braised beef ribs.

There are plenty of gourmet veggie-friendly options too, and a whole fiesta of sweet treats that includes fresh churros and lavender creme brulee. The basic package, Hold the Spirit is only Dhs299 per person which covers your food, and soft beverages. Grapes & Hops gets you access to the house beverage selection and premiers at Dhs349, with Sparkle & Shine for Dhs399 being your bubbly option.

The party doesn’t have to stop there. Turn the trip into a real getaway with exclusive bolt-on stay deals – including late checkout at absolutely no extra cost. Prices start at just Dhs799 for one person, or Dhs1,099 for two.

Set against the cinematic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, it’s a stay-away you can accurately tag, as ‘peak relaxation.’

To take advantage of this offer, call (09) 2099999 or visit fujairah.intercontinental.com

