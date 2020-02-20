Sponsored: The chef will will discuss your palette, likes and dislikes when it comes to cuisine…

Do you feel like you’ve tried and tested almost every Dubai foodie offering, from brunches to dine-arounds and festivals? Well, how about having a six-course meal prepared for you on the spot by a top chef, based on your tastes and preferences?

That got your attention, right? Cool Dubai restaurant, Social by Heinz Beck is celebrating its sixth birthday and to mark the momentous milestone, you can enjoy this truly bespoke meal experience until Friday, March 13.

Heinz Beck is a world-renowned, three-star Michelin chef, who’s made a huge name for himself throughout Italy and Europe as a ‘a notable master of modern gastronomy’. His Dubai restaurant offers diners contemporary Italian cuisine with some epic views of the city.

Whilst you won’t be meeting the man himself, you will be in the capable hands of one of his expertly-trained chefs, who will discuss your favourite fare, textures and flavours when it comes to cuisine. Then the chef will go away to create your surprise six-course meal, just for you.

The special dining experience is priced at Dhs600 and will be available to book each evening until March 13, between 6.30pm and 11pm. You won’t find your special dishes anywhere on the menu as they’re made on the spot by the chef.

Regular dishes at Social by Heinz Beck are a colourful explosion of art and innovation, so we think you can expect the same from this one-off dining experience. Choose from a seat inside the modern restaurant or sit out on the terrace for some amazing views.

You’ll find the restaurant at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, so you’ll know you’re in for a treat. After dinner, why not go for an evening stroll along the shore – we feel a perfect date night forming…

Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, available every evening until March 13, between 6.30pm and 11pm, Dhs600. Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Images: Provided