The older you are, the more you’ll save at Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill…

They say that as you get older, you also get wiser but now there’s another reason to grow another year older. Every Monday at popular Dubai beach bar, Wavebreaker, you’ll be able to enjoy a percentage discount which will be equal to your age.

Once it’s time to order the bill, just show your ID to the member of staff to prove your age and you’ll get that special number applied as discount to your cheque. You and your friends will each be given separate bills, each with a discount of that individual’s age (so you can’t make your grandparents pay for you).

The family-friendly beachside spot is perfect for making the most of Dubai’s winter evenings, with patio chairs, plasma screen TVs and even a charcoal grill. On the menu you’ll find supersized burgers, healthy salads and sandwiches as well as a selection of vegan dishes.

Book a table out on the terrace to enjoy stunning views of Ain Dubai and JBR beach. The deal applies to your bill when you dine on a Monday between 6pm and 11pm, and can be used on diners of any age so don’t forget your ID. Just remember you can’t use the offer with any other promotion.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Mondays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com

Images: Provided