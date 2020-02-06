Sponsored: The fourth edition of Dub Drive GCC is headed for the capital, louder, bigger and better than ever before…

Plans this weekend? Why not join the Volkswagen community where Volkswagen clubs, owners, and fans celebrate their love for the brand. ​There’ll be a convoy around Abu Dhabi which, if you drive a Volkswagen, you are welcome to join, followed by a festival filled with driving activities, competitions, a car show, family entertainment, and even a kids driving school. We caught up with Eyad Alazab, admin of the Abu Dhabi Volkswagen Club “Wolfsvagen AUH” to get to lowdown on this popular event…

For anyone who’s not be to a Dub Drive GCC event, can you explain what it is and VW’s involvement? Dub Drive GCC is the annual event for all VW clubs in the region to get together and meet along other VW enthusiasts. Twenty twenty will be the fourth event taking place. The first two took place in Dubai, while last year and this is at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina. The event is organised and managed by VW Middle East along with cooperation of the different clubs. How long have you been working on it? Working on Dub Drive never stops. The minute the event ends we move straight onto preparing for the next year! Why do you personally enjoy the festival? The enjoyment comes from different aspects, working with the team in the preparation for the event and seeing the concept coming to life is very satisfying; having the chance to meet and get to know other club members and VW enthusiasts and lovers of the brand (not only local but regionally and from other parts of the world) and sharing stories, memories and experiences becoming as one family is the ultimate goal for such event. Is there anything particularly special happening this year? This year the theme has changed from ‘Unity of the Clubs’ to ‘One Family. One Heartbeat.’ We’ve shifted the concept slightly to demonstrate how club members from different countries become one family with one passion: the love of Volkswagen.

Is it mainly for petrol heads or is it a family friendly day out? This year it is a very family-friendly event. We have family activities available during the open day on Friday February 7, where all members of the family regardless of age will enjoy the day surrounded by the VW cars. What kinds of activities will I get to do at the event? A variety of activities will be taking place. It all starts with a convoy of more than 300 VW cars taking over the streets of the capital. There’s also the Dubby drive school for kids, plenty of food trucks and live music along with the drifting, stage interviews, car pulling and much more.

Finally, why should people of the UAE come and check it out this weekend?

It is an amazing opportunity for people of the UAE to come and see the event and experience the amazing atmosphere and to see first-hand how a single brand can break barriers and borders joining different people from different countries and nationalities all driven by the love of the car.