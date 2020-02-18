Sponsored: The famed chef will be at W Dubai – The Palm for two nights only…

If you consider yourself as a bit of a foodie, then listen up because famed celebrity chef Akira Back is headed to Dubai and you can dine with him. He’ll be visiting his namesake restaurant for two nights on Wednesday February 26 and Thursday February 27.

The first night will be an insight into Akira Back’s signature menu, offering a five-course dinner with sake pairing. You’ll have the opportunity to taste a variety of exciting flavours, expertly coupled with the popular Japanese beverage.

W Dubai – The Palm’s music curator will also be on-hand to set the mood with his signature sound from 7pm onwards. The dinner is priced at Dhs495 for all five courses, as well as the sake pairing experience and available for one night only, on Wednesday February 26.

On Thursday night you’ll have the option to turn up the vibe, with unlimited beverages, signature bites and an outdoor live station on the stunning terrace. Enjoy the tastes of Akira Back’s most signature dishes including tuna pizza and AB tacos.

From 8pm to midnight, indulge in a selection of exciting cocktails and house drinks, accompanied by the sounds of DJ Eden and live entertainment for Dhs445. If this sounds like your perfect evening, be sure to call the restaurant to make an advanced booking.

The stunning restaurant boasts beautiful views from the fifth floor terrace and floor to ceiling windows. Inside, you’ll find a range of cosy booths and a sophisticated design aesthetic, perfect for a night indulging in delectable dishes and sipping on creative cocktails.

Akira Back Dubai, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 26 7pm til late, Dhs495, Feb 27 8pm to midnight, Dhs445. Tel: (04) 245 5800. akirabackdubai.com