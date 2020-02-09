Sponsored: Single, Taken, or it’s complicated? Everyone will adore this brunch…

We all know Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but if you’re not into the smushy romance and want to have some fun, then The Tap House has the answer. On Friday February 14, the popular Club Vista Mare restaurant will be hosting a special Valentine’s brunch.

You’re invited to feast on an extensive selection of appetisers, soups and salads, before making your way over to the carving station to enjoy a roast beef with all the trimmings. Don’t fill up too much as you can choose a main course which will be delivered to your table.

The tough decision will be all yours, with the option of pan-seared chicken breast with mustard mash potato, mushroom ragout and grilled beans; pan-seared fish with fennel, apple and citrus salad or orecchiette with spinach, kale and pine nuts. Then it’s back to the buffet to gorge on a selection of desserts.

Choose between a cosy table indoors or make the most of the winter weather out on terrace, with beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah beach. You can expect a memorable selection of tunes from the resident DJ so you’ll enjoy the afternoon whether you’re partying with friends or a loved one.

The brunch will run for four hours from 12pm and prices start from Dhs299 for the house beverage package, or you can make it extra special with an afternoon of bubbles for Dhs399. The fun doesn’t end at 4pm though, as there’s a happy hour deal running until 8pm.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Friday February 14, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (800) TAP. thetaphouse.ae

Image: Provided