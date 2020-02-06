Sponsored: Treat your loved one to the ultimate relaxation experience this Valentine’s Day…

Feeling stressed, tense or just need to escape the hustle and bustle of every day life? Well, how about spending some quality time with your loved one in a healing water oasis at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert?

Throughout the month of February, the luxury desert resort is offering some excellent couples packages at The Rainforest, a one of a kind hydrothermal sanctuary, of which there are only three others in the world.

The Rainforest is a 16-station bathing and cleansing experience which combines European hydrothermal culture with Middle Eastern bathing rituals. Guests are encouraged to follow the recommended map during their time there, with warm baths, igloo showers and relaxation loungers all included in the experience.

The ‘Rainforest Rejuvenation’ package is a 120-minute treatment, priced at Dhs1,880 for two people, and includes a 60-minute custom facial with ESPA products and a 60-minute exclusive session at The Rainforest, with romantic set up of Hammam and ESPA self-scrub.

If that’s not enough, you’ll both also get a 15-minute foot massage, inclusive in the 60-minute Rainforest session whilst you sip champagne and nibble on strawberries. What a perfect way to ease you back to earth after your day of relaxation.

For the ultimate escape, however, why not stay overnight with the ‘Romantic Desert Escape’, from Dhs2,100 per couple, per night. It includes the ‘Rainforest Rejuvenation’ package as well as an overnight stay in your own luxury villa complete with private pool and breakfast the next day. Bliss.

Breakfast will be served buffet-style and after you’ve finished, you can explore the nature reserve around the resort on foot or bicycle (they’ll give you a map too) or check out a 45-minute falcon show. Lots of other activities are available or you can just chill out at the pool or beach at the sister resort – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Al Mazraa, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, ‘Rainforest Rejuvenation’ package Dhs1,880, Romantic Desert Escape from Dhs2,100, valid throughout February. Tel. (07) 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided