Some people will spend February 14 wining and dining someone special. Some may spend the day shredding photos of exes. Views on Valentine’s Day vary wildly, but everyone can agree that having lots of fun is good no matter what the day.

And if you’re on the look out for something unique to do this Valentine’s Day, well, you can stop the hunt because TEPfactor Dubai is offering a unique experience for you and your partner.

The unique indoor adventure experience is filled with fun challenges and moments that will put your skills – and relationship – to the ultimate test.

Here’s the deal: On Friday, February 14, 2020, and for one day only, guests who book in for TEPfactor will get another booking for free, which means your plus one will play for free.

A minimum booking of two hours will be required for the deal ,which means you’ll have plenty of time to show off your problem solving skills.

Your main goal? Well, that would be to unlock the final challenge and ring the TEPfactor bell, but most importantly, it’s to have a fun day with that special someone on the most romantic day of the year.

Booking is essential and and you get bonus points for wearing either pink or red.

TEPfactor Dubai, JBR, Bahar Plaza Level, Dubai. 6pm to 10pm on Feb 14, buy one get one free offer, Tel: (04) 398 8438/ (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae