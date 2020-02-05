Sponsored: The limited-edition menu features prized Italian black truffle from Norcia…

Social by Heinz Beck is launching an exciting new menu that will send the truffle lovers of Dubai flocking to Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Guests are invited to choose between a decadent five-course set menu or splurge on a lavish seven-course feast.

The extensive menu features the most prized black truffle all the way from Norcia, Italy. Sourced from the ancient village located in Sibylline Mountains in Central Italy, it’s known for being one of the most sought-after delicacies in the world.

Each course has been perfectly paired to complement and elevate the rich truffle flavour, from veal to beef, scallop and fettuccine, the menu promises to make every mouthful memorable. If you really know your truffle, you’ll be pleased to hear that this one grows in the hilly and mountainous area of Umbria, in well-drained, porous and lime-rich land.

Truffle and pasta go together like pizza and mozzarella, so its no surprise that you’ll find a delicious fettuccine parmesan dish, with truffle infused double butter and topped with truffle shavings. We also recommend saving room for the mouth-watering black salsify tortellini with topinambur puree.

Even the dessert includes truffle, with a beautifully presented ‘truffle-misu’ éclair mini dessert, vanilla and cinnamon flavoured rice, chocolate crumble, pistachio sponge and three truffles made with gianduia chocolate mousse.

The limited-edition menu will be running until March 15, and costs Dhs950 for the five course and Dhs1250 for the seven course. Guests can reserve a table for dinner in the restaurant every day between 6.30pm and 11pm.

Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, running daily until March 15, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs950 5 course, Dhs1,250 seven course. waldorfastoria.com

Images: Provided