Living in Dubai means we naturally develop our favourite haunts over the years, but how about switching it up and trying somewhere different this week? You’ve probably heard of the ever-popular Wanderlust brunch that takes place at the JW Marriott Marquis hotel, but they have plenty more amazing things to offer than just that…

Here’s some awesome reasons to pay them a visit this week…

Garden

For contemporary indoor or cool alfresco dining, check out Garden. If you’re into tacos, definitely visit on a Tuesday, where you can sample seven different creations, priced at Dhs15 each. If you visit Garden on Taco Tuesday four times (and get a special card stamped), on your fifth visit you’ll receive a complimentary taco platter and pitcher of margarita absolutely free.

That’s not all either. On Wednesday it’s ladies’ night from 7pm to 11.30pm, where you and your girls can enjoy unlimited selected drinks as well as 40 per cent off a special food menu, so even if you’re on a budget, it’s a deal that’s pretty hard to say no to. Thursdays are dedicated to a Latin fiesta, with the night (named Latino Gusto) taking place from 7pm to 11.30pm, with live guacamole-making, tacos, churrasco on the table, Latin music and drinks. It’s priced at Dhs195 for food only or Dhs295 for the drinks package.

Garden, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra

Got a taste for authentic Indian food? Try the Masala Library Experience at Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra where you’ll sample selected portions of the chefs’ special dishes, priced at Dhs245. There’s also a vegetarian experience for Dhs215. Additionally, an epic cook-off is happening between Diogo Rocha from the Michelin-starred restaurant Mesa de Lemos in Portugal and chef Vaibhav Sawant from the multi-award winning restaurant Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra from March 25 to 27. It will run from 6pm until 11pm each day, priced at Dhs295 per person, which includes a welcome drink or Dhs395 per person, including a wine pairing.

Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Bridgewater Tavern and Café Artois

Six Nations – one of the biggest rugby tournaments of the year – is now well underway. Watch it at Bridgewater Tavern and Café Artois which is the ultimate man-cave sports bar. Whilst you’re taking in every second of the live on-screen action, tuck into a range of specially-themed burgers and drinks deals on game days. If the game happens to fall on a Saturday, you can take advantage of an all-day happy hour. Result.

Bridgewater Tavern and Café Artois, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 4pm to 2am, Friday 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 414 0000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/bridgewatertavern

