Get ready to dance the night away at Industrial Avenue this weekend as the Dubai Marina nightclub is throwing a huge house and techno night. On Friday February 21, make sure you’re there from 9pm as things get lively with another edition of Sesh.

This weekend, the ever-popular Sesh party will be teaming up with So Loco to host none other than the huge British DJ, Martin Ikin. Best known at Beatport’s 2019 Number One selling artist, Martin Ikin has a string of massive hits under his belt.

Having released many a tune on labels such as Elrow, Toolroom and Defected, Martin Ikin is ready to raise the roof of the Westin Mina Seyahi club this weekend. You can expect to hear bangers such as Hooked, Headnoise (Get Hype), How I Feel and so much more.

Hooked was launched on the coveted Catch & Release label, the label belonging to global DJ icon Fisher, and achieved worldwide success thanks to its upbeat melody and catchy lyrics. Ikin won’t be on his own on the night, as resident Dubai DJs Adam Cotier, Shabz, JMAC+CAD will be supporting throughout the night.

The best part is, the night will be completely free to enter if you register via the Facebook event page, just be sure to arrive before 11pm. If you want to make it an even bigger night, you can also get in touch to reserve your exclusive table.

Industrial Avenue, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Friday February 21, 9pm to 4am, free before 11pm. Tel: (052) 912 9271. facebook.com/events.

Images: Provided