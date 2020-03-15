15 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend

Comic Con is on, and the Dubai Polo Gold Cup is coming to a close…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday March 5

1. Hang out with film super-fans

The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) will take place from Thursday March 5 to Saturday March 7 and there’s a host of exciting celebrities on the way. Around the world, Comic Con is a great way for fans of the film industry to meet their favourite writers, director and actors and MEFCC is no different. This year Dubai residents will have the opportunity to meet Mena Massoud, star of the 2019 live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin. The actor played the star role, in his quest to win the heart of Princess Jasmine. The Arabic-speaking actor was born in Egypt before setting his sights for Hollywood so should feel at home in the UAE.

Middle East Film & Comic Con, Dubai World Trade Centre, March 5 to 7, from Dhs115. mefcc.com

2. Dine with your dog

Bounty Beets is the ever-popular health cafe, favoured by Dubai’s health-conscious crowd (and bloggers in search of Dubai’s most Insta-worthy spots) and now, they welcome dogs. Sit out in the lush green garden, with your four-legged, faithful friend by your feet as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

3. Catch a film in the desert

Fancy going for a film with nothing but the Dubai sand dunes and starry sky to keep you company? Well, you can at the inaugural Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert. Thanks to Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), this festival allows moviegoers to experience films in a whole new light – in the heart of the Al Marmoom desert. On Thursday March 5, you can see Emirati Shorts Selection II at 7pm or Lion of the Desert at 8.05pm.

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, close to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Wed March 4 to Sat March 7, timings vary. Tel: (04) 515 5000. dubaiculture.gov.ae

4. See Mousse T spin the decks

German DJ Mousse T will be at Buddha-Bar this Thursday as part of its World Music Sessions series. The Is It Cos I’m Cool artist will be playing all of his best hits as well as plenty of other electronic tunes throughout the night. Booking is advised.

Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Thursday March 5, 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

5. Party with an Elrow DJ

If you’re in the mood for a big party this weekend, check out Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse. This week it’s the turn of Elrow DJ Tini Gessler to deliver a huge tech-house set, but not before a special warm-up by Tomorrowland DJ B-Jones. Get the fun started early, as between 8pm and 11pm you can enjoy unlimited beverages and a set menu every Thursday. The pre-party is priced at Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for guys.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (052) 900 4868. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Friday March 6

6. Take on Tough Mudder

The popular Tough Mudder challenge is returning to the UAE on Friday, March 6 and will take place in the ‘adventure emirate’ of Ras Al Khaimah. Participants will take part in a race with a series of tough obstacles designed to test mental and physical endurance. It’s not all serious though – the challenge is actually known to be lots of fun. Often teams of work colleagues, friends and family get together to take it on, giving them a great sense of camaraderie and achievement. Plus it’s good motivation for pre-event training. Tickets are priced at Dhs100 for the Mini Mudder, Dhs350 for the Tough Mudder and Dhs400 for the Tough Mudder Classic.

Tough Mudder, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, Friday March 6, from Dhs100. toughmudder.ae

7. Attend a fitness festival

Les Mills Middle East Tribe Fest is back this Friday at Alserkal Avenue. The one-day only fitness event will be the most interactive instructor event to date, with 17 classes taking place, each covering the newest releases via large scale workouts. Tickets are available here for Dhs199 which will give you the chance to partake in six workouts.

Tribe Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Fri Mar 6, 1pm to 10pm (doors open at 11am), Dhs199. tickets.virginmegastore.me 8. Check out the Dubai Polo Gold Cup This weekend will be the final of the Standard Chartered Gold Cup at Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club. Habtoor Polo will take on Abu Dhabi Polo in the Bentley Cup at 1.30pm, while AM/UAE Polo will play UAE Polo at 4pm. There’s plenty of fun to be has throughout the day, and the vibe gets lively once the sun goes down so bring your dancing shoes. Tickets start from Dhs180 available from Platinumlist. Standard Chartered Gold Cup, Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, Dubailand, Friday March 6, 12pm til late, from Dhs180. Tel: (056) 373 2999. dubaipologoldcup.com. 9. Enjoy a halftime themed brunch Pop-royalty Shakira and J-Lo recently smashed the Superbowl Halftime Show and Gaucho are keen to celebrate the girl power. The halftime brunch will run from 12pm to 3.30pm on Friday March 6 with unlimited booze, a set menu of signature dishes and non-stop music from the 90’s to 00’s by the soulful songstresses. Gaucho Dubai, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Friday March 6, 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs480 house drinks, Dhs630 sparkling wine. Tel: (04) 422 7898. gauchodubai.com 10. See Tyga live at Drai’s American rap superstar Tyga will take the stage at Drai’s DXB on Friday March 6. The Taste hitmaker is returning to the capital ready to perform more of his chart-topping tunes, having collaborated with artists such as Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne. Entrance for ladies is free until 1am while for guys it’s Dhs200 with one drink until 1am. Drai’s, Meydan Race Course Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Friday March 6, ladies free, guys Dhs200. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com Saturday March 7 11. Enjoy a picnic outdoors The Westin Mina Seyahi has a cute picnic brunch every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Dhs250 will get you access for two adults and two children including a delicious spread of picnic eats including cheeses, cold cuts, salads, dips and dressings. There’s also plenty of barbecued bites to share as well. For Dhs525 you can get pool and beach access included. The family-friendly afternoon will have entertainment including live music and a bouncy castle.

Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (04) 399 4141. marriott.com

12. Learn to cook Vietnamese cuisine

Every Saturday during Dubai Food Festival, LAO is hosting cooking classes to help you learn how to create their signature dishes at home. All meals will be vegan or vegetarian dishes, including summer vegetable rolls, vegetable pho, stir fried noodles, Saigon Crepes and more. The classes cost Dhs299 per person inclusive of three courses, soft beverage and tea or coffee.

LAO, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday March 17 and 14, 11.30am to 2.30pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com

13. Go for a surf

Surfing may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Dubai, but when the swell’s up, those in the know make a beeline for Sunset Beach. Rent a surf board or standup paddle board from the Surf House (from Dhs80 an hour) for a paddle in the shadow of Burj Al Arab.

Surf House Dubai, Villa 110, Al Soon St, Umm Suqeim 2, daily 7am to 7pm. Tel: (050) 504 3020. surfingdubai.com

14. Take on a triple-decker pizza challenge