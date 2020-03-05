Five fun ways to keep active before summer hits…

Looking to explore the wilderness right here in the UAE? There are tons of companies throughout the UAE that are offering hiking in the UAE with trips and expeditions to all. These hikes start from around Dhs300 and often include food during the day (such as a sandwich and trail mix for the hike), and the more expensive packages include equipment like bags, water bottles and transportation.

Some highly acclaimed hikes available are:

Wadi Helo, Sharjah

Wadi Helo or ‘Sweet Wadi’ has been nominated for inclusion in the list of Unesco World Heritage sites. This trek said to be one of the most scenic in UAE. The trek includes: a qualified guide, transportation from the centre, activity equipment, a packed lunch, trail snacks and drinking water. The experience will last for five hours.

Wadi Helo, Sharjah, Saturdays until April 18, 8.30am and 2pm, Dhs456.75. adventure.ae

Wadi Munay, Ras Al Khaimah

This trek is perfect for the whole family, and is a fun mixture of scrambling and trekking. It is reasonably safe, with minimal scramblings and ledges. Perfect for beginners in hiking and children seven years and older.

Fox Trails, Wadi Munay, Ras Al Khaimah, Saturday March 21, 9.30am to 12.30pm, Dhs250+VAT. uae-trekkers.com

Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah

This fun and exciting canyoning activity (hiking in water) is suitable for most fitness levels and is the UAE’s first sustainable tourism program. It’s a 3km trip lasting around three hours involving swimming and hiking. Price per guest is Dhs345 with a minimum booking for four people. This price includes equipment, transport and a Emirati cuisine lunch.

Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah, daily, Dhs345. adventurati-outdoor.com

Al Qudra Lakes, Dubai

This trail keeps it local – A perfect trail for inexperienced hikers and people who would prefer a leisurely hike. You can bike or walk with a starting point at The Last Exit. Total length of the track is (86km) and if you are biking there is a option of a 50km loop.

Al Qudra Lakes, Dubai, daily, free. outdooruae.com

Wadi Ghalila to Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

A beautiful trek that travels through wadis and old villages. Can take from three hours to eight hours depending on the experience and speed of the group. Easy to follow with multiple downloadable maps and trail markers throughout the trek. Considered one of the best routes in the UAE.

Wadi Ghalila, Ras Al Khaimah, daily, free. wikiloc.com

Image: Facebook

Words: Jess Cullen