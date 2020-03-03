The event offers a specially curated experience highlighting the heritage and culture of the UAE…

Fancy going for a film with nothing but the Dubai sand dunes and starry sky to keep you company? Well, you can at the inaugural Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert.

Thanks to Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), this festival allows moviegoers to experience films in a whole new light – in the heart of the Al Marmoom desert.

(1/2)We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’. Inspired by the natural desert, the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’, offers a unique platform for the film community & emerging filmmakers within the region pic.twitter.com/EjIRY5hZVt — Dubai Culture (@DubaiCulture) February 11, 2020

Not only is this a getaway from busy Dubai, but it’s the perfect opportunity to experience the heritage and culture of this amazing city.

The event takes place from Wednesday March 4 to Saturday March 7 and is free to attend.

What kind of films can you expect to see?

The event will showcase films that celebrate life in the Gulf region, allowing viewers to learn about other communities and providing a platform for emerging filmmakers to present their work.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday March 4: To My Dear With Love (7.30pm to 7.50pm), Dunya’s Day (8pm to 8.20pm, screening at Cinema Akil), Sharp Tools (8.30pm to 10pm)

Thursday March 5: Emirati Shorts Selection II (7pm to 7.55pm), Lion of the Desert (8.05pm to 11pm)

Friday March 6: Emirati Shorts Selection I (7pm to 7.40pm), Theeb (7.50pm to 9.30pm), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (9.40pm to 11pm)

Saturday March 7: You Will Die At Twenty (6.45pm to 8.25pm), Mimosa (8.35pm to 10.05pm), The Letter Writer (10.30pm)

At the event you can also find workshops and masterclasses by experts in the field for those interested in the film industry in the region. An events program can be viewed here.

According to Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, the “inspiration for the event comes from the desert, and the stories on display reveal narratives about the environment as well as how it plays a role in the lives of so many people from the Gulf region.”

Dubai Culture is also set to launch a pop-up cinema concept aptly named “Films In A Box” because literally is a cinema in a transportable box-shaped theatre. The 28-seat theatre will be used to screen short, non-dialogue films to appeal to different cultures and to show support to the hearing-impaired community.

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, close to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Wed March 4 to Sat March 7, timings vary. Tel: (04) 515 5000. dubaiculture.gov.ae

