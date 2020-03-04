Sponsored: Perfect for your next weekend away…

If you’ve been planning a weekend staycation in the city but can’t decide where to go, La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK Dubai has a variety of offers ideal to suit any Dubai resident. With a stunning rooftop pool, and incredible Dubai skyline views, and found only a seven-minute drive from Dubai Mall and La Mer beach, it makes the perfect getaway destination.

Whether you’re looking for a cheeky city escape, couple’s staycation or family getaway, you’re sure to find the perfect package for you.

Here’s three exciting staycation packages ideal for any resident.

City escape staycation

If you’re looking to escape the city for a night, book into a deluxe room or a one-bedroom apartment. You’ll also be able to enjoy a delicious breakfast for two at Chival as well as two tickets to Roxy Cinema or Green Planet, which are just a short walk away at City Walk Dubai.

Dine & explore staycation

Alternatively for more of a foodie experience, check out the Dine & Explore staycation which offers breakfast for two at Chival as well as dinner for two to the value of Dhs400 at urban steakhouse GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar. Not only that but you’ll even get the cinema or Green Planet tickets included.

Family staycation

When planning a fun weekend away, the little ones shouldn’t have to miss out. La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK Dubai offers a family staycation package which includes breakfast for two adults and two children at Chival, and two tickets to Mattel Play Town, City Walk’s indoor educational play area. You’ll also get an additional Dhs200 to spend on food and beverages at Chival.

To be able to enjoy any of these packages, you just need to book at least a week in advance, and you’ll receive your tickets on the day you wish to redeem them. If you’re a Marriott Bonvoy member, you can even earn and redeem points on your stay and at any of the La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK Dubai bars and restaurants.

For reservations and more info, call (04) 403 3111 or email laville.dining@autographhotels.com or marriott.com.