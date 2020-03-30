Both brands teased an announcement on their social media…

MMI and African & Eastern have taken to social media to tease a big announcement due to be shared soon. The posts read: “Your favourite drinks will be delivered to your doorstep soon… Stay tuned!”

This will mark the first time that either liquor store has offered a home delivery service. MMI confirmed in a comment on its Instagram page that customers will still require an alcohol license in order to use the service.

MMI and African & Eastern are known to be rivals in the industry, but on this occasion shared the same message, and tagged one another in the posts. In a comment on Facebook African & Eastern said: ‘In this hard time we came together to help all our customers’.

The teaser posts did not reveal any details on when delivery will launch in Dubai, only stating that it will be ‘soon’.

Last year, a more relaxed licensing process was introduced for Dubai residents and tourists, allowing them to purchase liquor more easily from MMI and African & Eastern.

Previously the requirements for obtaining a license included an NOC letter from your employer, father or husband, tenancy contract and salary certificate showing earnings of over Dhs3000 per month.

However now all you need to submit your application is your Emirates ID copy, passport copy, visa copy and passport photo. The process is all done online, and you can collect your license from the store once it’s ready.

Tourists can obtain an on-the-spot 30-day renewable license within the stores themself. This license is free and only open to visitors with a valid tourist visa in their passport.

You can get a license from MMI here or African & Eastern here.

Stay tuned for further delivery announcements.

