How to isolate in the most extravagant way possible…

In a time when everyone is being encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, we chose not to self-quarantine in our humble apartments, but in the Imperial Suite at Palazzo Versace Hotel. The two-storey, two-bedroom suite spans 1,200 square metres, over the 9th and 10th floor.

There’s no chance of getting bored during your isolation, with multiple flatscreen TVs, a pool table, two living areas, a bar, private outdoor terrace with pool and garden area, and a fully functioning kitchen. There’s even a private gym and sauna to keep you active during your stay.

The suite has a decadent style, with white marble and silk furnishings everywhere you look. All of the glass and chinaware is branded with Versace’s unmistakable emblem – even the teacups have Medusa’s head on the base.

Although quarantine uniform strictly dictates pyjamas with robe and slippers, should you feel the need to dress up, two walk-in wardrobes are waiting to be filled. Two huge bathrooms, complete with deep bath rubs, walk-in shower and his-and-hers sinks also occupy the space.

Follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as Jordyn Woods and Jason Derulo, who have both recently stayed at the lavish property. Derulo chose the suite’s private pool as a backdrop for one of his infamous Instagram photoshoots. What’s On can confirm it is as luxurious as it looks.

Of course, spending two weeks quarantined in such an extravagant room won’t be possible for most of us, thanks to its Dhs80,000 per night price tag. However, it doesn’t hurt to dream a little.

Stay safe, everyone!

Imperial Suite, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Dhs80,000 per night. palazzoversace.ae