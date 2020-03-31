The ultimate breakfast-in-bed kit…

This weekend, take your breakfast at home to the next level with the most Instagrammable brunch boxes in town. Cute Abu Dhabi cafe, No. 57, is offering to take all the hard work out of creating the perfect breakfast at home.

For Dhs145, No. 57 will prepare, pack and deliver your brunch box to Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Whether you’re looking for a personal pick-me-up, or to brighten up a friend’s day, the cute boxes make the perfect at-home treat.

In your box, you’ll find ingredients and recipe cards for the ultimate Instagrammable brunch set-up. This includes their crunchy French toast, breakfast burrito, and two lots of orange juice. The staff at No. 57 will safely prepare everything for you, then it’s up to you to recreate the dishes in your own kitchen.

If you don’t feel like breakfast, there’s also a crispy grain bowl box for Dhs55. You’ll receive a host of fresh veggies and grains to help you recreate the cafe’s signature dish.

For the little ones there’s a children’s lunch box too. It’s packed with healthy, tasty goodies to help your kids (with supervision) prepare a three-course lunch to perfection.

The box includes everything they could need to make their own guac and chips, baked chicken Milanese and roasted potatoes with carrots, and a baby banoffee pie. It can be delivered to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, priced at Dhs100 plus VAT.

To place an order simply send No.57 a direct message on Instagram, or call (02) 441 6100.

