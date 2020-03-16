The Dubai rulers have expressed the importance of protecting the health of the community…

In light of the current global situation, caused by the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the UAE rulers have come together to express their support of protecting public health.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai met with teams of various entities on the ‘first line of defence’ in protecting against the virus.

“I would like to thank all federal and local entities for your efforts to ensure our safety. You are our first line of defence. Everyone should abide by the directives issued by relevant authorities with the aim of protecting the health of our community,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to share a message of dedication to the safety of his people. He said: “With my brother @MohamedBinZayed … We send a message to our people that their health is our paramount priority and that the state’s resources are all devoted to ensuring their safety.”

He continued: “We are all responsible for the wellbeing of each other and the UAE is presenting a united front to overcome challenges and crises, while preserving our achievements. May Allah protect our people and preserve the health, safety and wellness of our society.”

The UAE Rulers also practiced social distancing measures, as advised by the government, to avoid the spread of germs through handshakes and other cultural greetings.

#UAE leaders lead by example and avoid handshakes, following the precautionary advice from health authorities recommended for all. pic.twitter.com/c64AimrRmJ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

