Could you hear it?

A roaring sound boomed from above the streets of Dubai at 8pm on Wednesday March 25. No, it wasn’t another thunderstorm. The sound came from the immense applause and cheering of residents on their balconies.

For the second time in less than a week, an event organised by local Facebook Group, Dubai Expat Community, saw hundreds come together to applaud the doctors and medical staff out on the front line.

The first communal praise took place on Saturday March 21, when a heavy storm failed to deter the collaboration. Videos shared online show residents using kitchenware in place of drums to create a carnival-like atmosphere, and flashing their balcony lights on and off.

A post, shared in the Facebook group, announced the second installment scheduled for Wednesday night. It said: “It’s time for all UAE residents to applaud all doctors and medical staff for their tireless efforts in these critical times”.

A moderator of the group said in a post: “It’s just a small and probably insignificant gesture, but we want to show everyone that we are one as a community, we are in this together and that we can fight it”.

The move echos similar appreciation shown in countries such as Italy, who have also taken to their windows and balconies to applaud medical staff.

