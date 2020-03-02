Sponsored: Delicious bites, entertainment, ‘Gram worthy views and a drinks package from only Dhs100? Yes, please…

Ladies, if you’re looking for a spot to relax, sip a few drinks while catching up with your friends, the stunning WHITE Beach at the luxurious Atlantis, the Palm has you covered. And the best news is that it won’t break the bank.

Held every Tuesday from noon to 5pm, WHITE Beach offers two enticing packages – the standard package for just Dhs100, which includes unlimited wine and cocktails and the premium package, which includes wine, house drinks and frosé for just Dhs150.

Want to accompany your day with food? There’s a specially curated Mediterranean-inspired menu and you can avail with a 50 per cent discount. You’ll find sea bass ceviche, sautéed gambas, an immense seafood tower, squid ink risotto, burrata pizzetta and cauliflower arancini.

Gents, don’t worry, you’ll be well looked after too. All you have to do is cover the Dhs200 entrance fee and you’ll receive Dhs100 back in credit, which you can spend on food and drink.

Resident DJs provide an eclectic array of entertainment, playing a mix of uplifting tracks and chill-out music while you relax, catch up on tanning and spend time with the girls.

The generous five-hour package also include a variety of giveaways and beauty activations.

Come ‘Gram ready as the cool white-washed location offers up a dreamy infinity pool, multiple beach areaa, partially-submerged sun beds, shaded cabanas, lounge tables, double beds and crocheted parasols.

And of course, there’s the unbeatable and breathtaking views of the iconic Dubai skyline.

Don’t want to leave? Stay on and spend a sultry evening under the stars at the all-day club, bar and restaurant.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 5pm, prices start from Dhs100 for ladies, Dhs200 for gents (Dhs100 back in food and beverage credit). Tel: (055) 200 4321 @whitebeach