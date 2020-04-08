And you can get access to them for only Dhs35 per month…

OSN has acquired the rights to screen Disney+ content, including Disney+ Originals like The Mandalorian.

The exceptional series, created by Jon Favreau, is set in the Star Wars universe and is the reason you’ve been seeing all those Baby Yoda memes.

The new content launches tomorrow, April 9 and also includes access to the recent Hollywood remakes of Aladdin, The Lion King, and Lady and the Tramp.

And you won’t even need an OSN TV subscription to get it because OSN are relaunching their streaming service, for Dhs35 per month which gives you access to over 10,000 hours of premium entertainment on demand.

You’ll be able to stream movies and series in HD through the OSN.com site, or on IOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung and LG TVs.

There’s also a seven day free trial at the moment. What can we say except you’re welcome?

Speaking about the launch, Patrick Tillieux, CEO of OSN, said “by making the OSN streaming service available across all our platforms – TV, mobile, laptops, tablets, games consoles, and streaming boxes – the whole family can enjoy uninterrupted world-class entertainment unrivalled by any other platform.”

The new Disney+ content opens the doors to some of the best-known names in entertainment. Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic are all part of the Disney family.

And because it’s OSN there’s already a huge bank of award-winning, binge-tastic TV available such as Killing Eve, Homeland, Game of Thrones, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, Chernobyl, The Wire, Modern Family, Westworld, Gray’s Anatomy, This is England, Love Island and *sharp intake of breath* so much more.

There are a multitude of massive Movies too, including Moana, Frozen, Avengers: Endgame, Glass, Hobbs & Shaw, Captain Marvel, Mary Poppins Returns, Us, Dead Poet’s Society, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Toy Story 4 and Yesterday, with a whole load more imminently inbound.

If you’re still stuck for something to watch, make sure you check out our guide to the top 50 movies you can stream in the UAE right now.