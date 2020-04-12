Sponsored: Stay home, stay groomed, stay classy…

Any dapper gent will tell you, you can face practically anything after a good grooming session. It hits the reset button and puts the strut back in your swagger.

To help you maintain your look during lockdown, The Art of Shaving has everything you need for at-home pampering.

Originally from New York, the men’s grooming specialists have six shops in Dubai, but their premium products are available for delivery across the UAE via their secure online store, or via the WhatsApp service on (050) 9057484.

To help you through your groom-at-home journey, The Art of Shaving is running an online Virtual Barber program through their Instagram account @theartofshavingme, where the brand’s master barbers will be dropping pro tips and handy tutorials for the duration of the lockdown.

Something special for the Zoom meeting sir?

For those fans of the crisp, close-shave look, you can get The Art of Shaving’s luxurious grooming experience at home by following the brand’s 4 Elements of the Perfect Shave:

Prepare: Kick things off with the pre-shave oil. The oil prevents razor burn and promotes razor glide.

Lather up: Apply a thick lather of The Art of Shaving Shaving Cream. For best results, use the brand’s Badger Shaving Brush, which is specifically designed to create a thick lather.

Shave: Shave ‘with the grain’ using a clean, sharp razor, dipped in water, applying gentle pressure. Then re-lather and shave against the grain for a close finish.

Moisturise: Distinguished gentlemen know that moisturising is an essential part of any shaving ritual. Follow the shave by rinsing with cold water and applying The Art of Shaving After-Shave Balm. It’s formulated with shea butter and jojoba oil to give new life to dry skin.

Maintaining your beard

The Art of Shaving also offers a full range of natural products for proud custodians of good facial hair.

Whether you’re a veteran of the beard or you’re using self-isolation time to road-test a new look, you can get all the essentials delivered to your door, including beard brushes, balms, oils and shampoo, moustache combs, wax and stubble balm.

Caring for your skin

The Art of Shaving has a healthy collection of skincare products, too. For a quick polish, why not try an express facial at home?

Cleanse your skin with the Facial Wash and Power Brush, then exfoliate with the Facial Scrub, and finally, use the After-Shave Mask for toned and softened skin.

To give your skin some deep, intensive TLC, try The Art of Shaving’s Overnight Balm.

You can get all the components for The Perfect Shave and the Express Facial via the theartofshaving.ae website.

Treat yourself (or, HINT, the gent in your life) to some well-deserved man-care, with premium products for hair, beard and moustache, skincare and body. You’ll also find a range of signature fragrances, and sleek, on-fleek grooming accessories, with free delivery on all orders and weekly gifts with purchases.

The Art of Shaving, six locations across Dubai. theartofshaving.ae