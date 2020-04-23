Sponsored: Ramadan treats from London Dairy Cafe…

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 is expected to start on April 24 this year. Throughout the month, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.

When breaking fast after sunset, a sweet treat is usually the go-to option and London Dairy Cafe are here for you with a range of specially-made cakes to gift to your family and friends.

The Ramadan-themed treats include an indulgent gateaux for one, priced from Dhs40, impressive ice cream cakes for the whole family, priced at Dhs225, or traditional milk cakes, priced from Dhs30.

The decadent ice cream cakes and also the gateaux are available in two flavours. The first, Royal Chocolate, which is filled with crunchy caramelized hazelnut paste and is decorated with a Ramadan crescent.

Keeping things a little more traditional is the Arabic Pistachio flavour, layered with the richness of vanilla cream and pistachio sauce, topped with roasted kunafa and sprinkled with pistachio nuts.

Gifting for the whole family? Send them a batch of four ultra-moist milk cakes, with flavours including pistachio and a special pink-rose creation, priced at Dhs120 for four as part of a special Ramadan deal.

All of London Dairy Cafe’s special Ramadan-themed treats are available for delivery every day between 8am and 12pm via Deliveroo and Chatfood.

It’s time for a sweet Ramadan…

London Dairy Cafe, available for delivery via Deliveroo and Chatfood.

Images: Provided