This new footy podcast is absolute sports goals…

Hollywood Balls is a UAE-based football-focused sports podcast hosted by local radio and TV presenter ‘Geordie Pete’ Redding.

New shows are available to pick out of the back of the internet on Friday each week, and feature celebrity guests from the world of sport.

So far Redding has played verbal keepie-uppie and traded insight and anecdotes with such soccer stars as Kevin Campbell, Warren Barton, Barry Venison and cricket legend Monty Panesar.

The conversations cover both tales of the glory days and up-to-the-moment sporting news. Sorry Liverpool.

This week’s show, episode four of Hollywood Balls, sees veteran ref Kevin Hackett and Geordie hero Lee Clark chew half-time oranges over the Newcastle United takeover, Maradonna and the all-time greats.

As with the previous shows, it’ll be available to download on all the usual podcast channels, including Apple, Google and Spotify.

If you’re looking for more locally centred content, starting this Saturday on the same channel, UAE Lifestyle Focus shines a spotlight on sporting activities and institutions across the emirates.

The inaugural edition sees Geordie Pete team up with Cassandra from RAK Total-Pilates to show some love for World Pilates Day.

Kevin Fairhust from the Expat Football Association (EFA) will also be on hand to field questions on why the beautiful game enjoys such an enduring popularity in the community.

With very little actual sport on the telly at the moment, this podcast has come off the bench at a crucial time, giving the UAE’s footy fans something to chant for.

Images: Facebook