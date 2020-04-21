Where to find Abu Dhabi’s best iftar delivery options…

Whilst the central elements of what Ramadan is about stay the same — there’s no doubt that, for many, the experience of the Holy Month will feel a little different this year.

Fortunately, we’re living in an age where technology can help overcome some of the obstacles of isolation.

It can help us connect to loved ones for example. It can also provide a solution for getting iftar meals delivered to your house, taking the pressure off food preparation. And if you’d like some iftar inspiration, we’ve gathered some of the capital’s best ways to get that important fast-breaking meal delivered in.

Kcal

Celebrity Chef Hala Ayash from MBC’s Sabah Al Khair Ya Arab has been in the Kcal kitchen helping them put together a delicious, nutritious and healthy Ramadan menu. Diners can choose a soup, side and dessert to enjoy with one of the limited edition mains, for just Dhs69.

Order on kcallife.com, from April 23, 2020.

Coya

Enjoy a Latin-flavoured iftar with Peruvian cuisine connoisseurs, Coya. Their Ramadan offering takes the form of a set menu, which gives you datiles sukkari, edamame, a choice of soup, appetiser, main and dessert for Dhs199. You’ll find items like shiitake maki; sea bass, rice, lime and chilli; corn-fed chicken with aji panca; beef ribs; pumpkin and ricotta quinoa and passion fruit tortell de nata maracuya.

Order on Deliveroo.ae, from the start of Ramadan

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Abu Dhabi’s beautiful Fairmont property isn’t currently delivering, but you can order and collect their special iftar meal from the hotel’s lobby. Their special menu includes dates of course, hot and cold mezzeh, lamb ouzi, and more. Available to pick up daily between 5pm and 9pm.

From Dhs175. WhatsApp or SMS: (056) 5024999 to order.

Shabby Chic Cafe

This popular cafe is offering a trio of iftar specials. Choose from beef stew, Thai chicken curry or vegetable red Thai curry, and get a side of rice and fattoush salad. They’re currently offering a discount on the deals, get the beef for Dhs56.25, the chicken for Dhs50.25 and the veggie option for Dhs48.

Available now, order on deliveroo.ae