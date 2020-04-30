Sponsored: You can find a full range of furniture and decorations for Ramadan at Home Box…

If you’ve been looking for a way to inject a little more glamour into your home this Ramadan, Home Box has the perfect solution. With an exciting range of stylish living room furniture on offer, you’re sure to find the ideal piece to take you home from drab to fab.

Whether your style is minimal and chic, or classy and eye-catching, Home Box has the perfect sofa for you. With prices starting from just Dhs570, there’s no need to hunt around for a better deal, as you’re unlikely to find one.

When it comes to choosing the ideal sofa, you want to find the right balance between show-stopping style and extreme comfort. That’s why Home Box has a wide selection of comfy, sofas that are sure to make a statement.

While everyone is looking after their spending at the moment, you’ll be pleased to know that Home Box has up to 50 per cent off in its Ramadan sale. It started on April 26 and is running for a limited time only, and you can explore the collections in store or buy online.

This Ramadan, upgrade you living space and wow your guests as you showcase the best in furniture design from your own home. Home Box’s new Marrakesh collection has everything you need for décor, lighting and soft furnishings.

Make sure you check it out for the ultimate in chic Ramadan design, with prices starting from Dhs10. From cushion covers and place mats to table runners, wall art and even lanterns, you’ll find all you need to make your home feel extra special this Ramadan.



Order online or visit your nearest Home Box store in Dubai at Oasis Mall, Ibn Battuta, and Centrepoint Bur Dubai; in Sharjah at Qasimia Street, Sharjah City Centre; in Abu Dhabi at Liwa Centre; or in Fujairah at Dana Plaza.

homeboxstores.com

Left sofa: Lux 2 Seater Sofa in Blush Pink Dhs999

Right sofa: VENUS 3+2+1 Sofa Set Dhs3599