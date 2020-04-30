Sponsored: It’s never been easier to shop for restaurant-quality meats in Dubai.

Prime Gourmet butcher shop has just launched a new website, which allows you to order an exceptional range of restaurant-quality meats direct to your door.

With four stores in Dubai, Prime Gourmet butcher shop has built a reputation for sourcing only the finest quality meats from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

All of Prime Gourmet’s products are halal and hormone free, and there’s an impressive range of cuts and specialities. From family-friendly sausages and burgers to giant tomahawk steaks, Prime Gourmet has all the ingredients you need for a delicious dinner or your next barbecue.

Beef aficionados will be spoilt for choice with high-quality Japanese and Australian wagyu, Australian black angus and grass-fed cuts from New Zealand. Beyond beef, Prime Gourmet also stocks tender Dutch veal, New Zealand lamb and chicken.

Prime Gourmet will soon be expanding its online range to include La Maison Nordique caviar, seafood and the finest ingredients from Japan, France, US and beyond.

To celebrate the launch of the website, Prime Gourmet is offering 10 per cent off your first order when you sign up and use the code: WHATSONPG. This exclusive offer is only available from May 1 to 31.

If you’re after a particular cut that you can’t find online, pay a visit to one of Prime Gourmet’s four butcher shops in Dubai, where one of the professional butchers will be happy to prepare exactly what you need.

The Prime Gourmet butcher shop on Umm Suqeim Road is open daily from 8am to 8pm. Springs Souk and Jumeirah Town Centre Mall are open daily from 8am to 10pm, and the Union Coop store at Etihad Mall Mirdiff is open 8am to midnight.

Prime Gourmet Butcher Shop, Umm Suqeim Road (in Al Quoz), Springs Souq, Jumeirah Town Centre Mall, and Union Coop (inside Etihad Mall Mirdiff). primegourmet.ae

Images: Supplied