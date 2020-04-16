Sponsored: The future is bright at University of Wollongong in Dubai

University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has been creating bright futures for 27 years. Since launching as the first international university in the UAE in 1993, UOWD has gained a reputation for fostering talent and equipping its students with the skills they need to excel on a global stage.

Today, UOWD’s alumni have made their mark on the world, holding vital roles in multinational organisations, such as Microsoft, GE, IBM, Deloitte, Fedex, 3M, Adidas, Amazon, Emirates, Etisalat, ADCB and Pepsico.

Why study at University of Wollongong in Dubai?

UOWD’s curriculum is aligned with the original University of Wollongong in Australia, which ranks among the top two per cent of universities in the world. When you study at UOWD, you’ll gain an internationally accredited Australian degree, without having to travel to Australia.

At UOWD, you’ll be learning from highly qualified academic staff, who are all PhD qualified and leaders in their fields. With strong ties to industry, the teaching staff delivers globally relevant curricula that’s tailored to meet the demands of the international employment market.

Students can choose from 44 programs including foundation courses and undergraduate and post-graduate degrees, across 11 industry sectors, such as engineering, business, ICT, communications and media.

This global institution also has campuses in Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia, offering strong international networks and unparalleled opportunities for advancement.

Introducing a new cutting-edge campus

University of Wollongong in Dubai is set to open its new state-of-the-art campus at Dubai Knowledge Park this year.

Boasting cutting-edge technology, modern architecture and a mix of traditional and innovative learning spaces, the new campus promises an enriching experience for students and staff.

Discover world-class facilities designed to enhance your learning, including laboratories dedicated to thermodynamics, robotics, cybersecurity, media, gaming and more.

To find out more about studying at University of Wollongong in Dubai, book a virtual one-on-one admission consultation.