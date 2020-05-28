Start your return to the outside world with a slice of righteous ‘za…

With the restrictions on restaurants and malls slowly lifting, Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is coming into bloom.

800Pizza on Al Reem Island is one of the latest brands to open its doors, closely following government guidelines on social distancing and public health.

And what better way to mark the return to living your best dinner-out life than with an Italian job.

Pizza ticks off all the important covetous food groups: Cheese, carbs, authentic Mediterranean flavours, fire-baked char and share-ability. If you’re into that kind of thing.

800Pizza’s range of Roman-style thin-crust pizzas includes such classics as diavola, capricciosa, truffle, seafood, and 4 formaggi, but their signature Margherita is a tough order to beat.

Vegans can also get a slice of the action with completely plant-based pizza, and there’s even a Nutella & Ricotta pizza for people that stubbornly refuse to live in a world of normality.

No pineapple though. That’s a ponte too far…

Side dishes include 800Pizza’s legendary arancini balls (pro tip: try the truffle and porcini), and you can finish with a flourish, spoon-jousting your way through a molten chocolate cake.

For those that are still self-isolating, they understand, and you can still get hold of their range of Roman gastronomy via the delivery service. Just call (800) 74992, WhatsApp (052) 906 1375 or order online at www.800pizza.com.

Web orders get 20 per cent off the first three deliveries and bonus loyalty points.

800PIZZA Branch, Paragon Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 74992, www.800pizza.com.