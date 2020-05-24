Jumeirah Hotels has launched the new brunch concepts at its signature restaurants…

If you’ve been missing your end of week treat – aka a weekend brunch – then we have some good news for you.

Five signature restaurants at Jumeirah hotels are now serving brunch, topped up with beautiful views and a walk on the beach after you’re done.

The brunch will be served a la carte style right to your table, so you can sit back, relax and enjoy some quality time outdoors with your loved ones.

Here are the details.

Khaymat Al Bahar at Jumeirah Al Qasr will be serving a mezza-style brunch. Tortuga at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam has a modern Mexican feast on the menu. For each of these brunches, with prices start from just Dhs270 for the soft drink package.

At Jumeriah Al Naseem, brunch is also served and you will be spoilt for choice with three top restaurants – Kayto, Summersalt and Rockfish. Brunch at one of these eateries will cost you Dhs395 for the soft drink package.

As excited as you are to be back in the brunching swing of things, don’t forget to pace yourself by taking some breaks between your bites to soak up the stunning views of the Burj Al Arab.

You can even walk off your meal by taking a long stroll along Jumeirah’s two-kilometre private beach.

Can’t contain your excitement? Bookings are open today and tomorrow (May 24 and 25). After these special seatings, the brunch will be available every weekend starting May 29.

The hotels and their restaurants have put into place all the necessary health and safety precautions as per the UAE governments guidelines, including a limit on seating capacities. So, if you plan on brunching, do call the restaurant and reserve your spot at 04 432 3232.

Happy brunching!

Images: Jumeirah