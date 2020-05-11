Sponsored: TV chef Manal Alalem gets creative with U.S. Cream Cheese

In collaboration with the USA Cheese Guild, Middle Eastern TV chef Manal Alalem has created an incredible range of Ramadan recipes using cheese from the U.S.

Each week throughout Ramadan, Manal hosts a live cooking demonstration on Instagram and Youtube. This week, tune in at 3pm on Thursday to watch Manal make a mouthwatering eggplant fatteh with U.S. Cream Cheese.

To cook this recipe yourself, look for U.S. cheeses in major retailers in the UAE, including Lulu Hypermarket, Carrefour and Choithrams.

U.S. Cream Cheese eggplant fatteh

Prep time: 30 minutes / Cook time: 30 minutes / Serves 4

Ingredients

4 large (about 2kg) eggplants, chopped into cubes (about 2cm)

½ cup olive oil

2 tsp cumin

4 tsp dried coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

3 cups plain yoghurt

1 cup U.S. Cream Cheese

4 tsp lemon juice

1 large (or 2 medium) pita bread

¼ cup pine nuts

½ cup mint, finely chopped

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Season the eggplant cubes with olive oil, cumin, dried coriander, paprika, salt and black pepper. Using a non-stick pan, sear the eggplants on medium fire until slightly brown and let set in a dish with paper towel to remove the excess oil. In a food processor, pulse the walnuts, yoghurt, U.S. Cream Cheese and lemon juice and make sure all the ingredients are incorporated. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Preheat the oven to 200°C (or 390°F) Lay the pita on a baking tray and bake until crispy. Remove from the oven and crush it using your hands into desired size. In a roasting pan, spread the fried eggplant cubes and top them with the cream cheese mixture. Bake in the middle part of the oven for about 20 min. Toast the pine nuts in a non-stick frying pan on medium heat until golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside. Present this dish to your family or guests by sprinkling the crispy bread chips, toasted pine nuts, mint and pomegranate seeds on top of the fatteh.

For more delicious recipes using cheeses from the USA, follow USA Cheese Guild ME on Instagram and try Manal’s recipes for lentil soup gratin or U.S. Cheddar and apple kallaj pastries.

U.S. cheeses are available in the UAE at Lulu Hypermarket, Carrefour and Choithrams; in Kuwait at The Sultan Centre and Lulu Hypermarket; in KSA at Tamimi Markets, Danube and Manuel, and in Bahrain and Oman in Lulu Hypermarkets. Be on the lookout for the ‘Cheese from the USA’ seal.

Images: Supplied/Instagram