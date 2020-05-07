Create your own signature scent for less…

If you’re looking for something a little bit different to do this weekend, or shopping around for the perfect Eid gift, check out Oo La Lab. The Alserkal Avenue spot has reopened its doors to welcome customers again.

As Ramadan is the month of giving, Oo La Lab is giving a 20 per cent discount to customers both in-store and online. Along with the ability to create your own personalised fragrance, Oo La Lab offers a range of cool streetwear and merchandise, including branded face masks.

If you’d prefer to create your perfume at home, the mixology kit includes a choice of 12 fragrance notes, giving you the option to create nine different perfumes. There’s even a 60-minute live streamed workshop to guide you through the process.

Simply choose your favourite top, middle and base notes and combine them in the vile, then attach the spray lid to wear your creation. You’ll also find a guided instruction manual and a booklet of blotter sheets to help you decide the fragrance notes for you.

Watch what happened when What’s On went to check out Oo La Lab earlier this year:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aside from making personalised perfume, at Oo La Lab you can even create your own soy beeswax candles. All of the ingredients used across both workshops are sustainably sourced and not tested on animals, so you know your product will be cruelty-free.

The concept originated in Singapore, where many flock to try their hand at creating their own signature scent. The brand hopes to instruct you on how to ‘craft your own ritual fragrance that will evoke character, mood and context’.

Oo La Lab, Warehouse 59, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, enter code RAMADAN20 for discount. oola-lab.com

Images: Instagram