The UAE’s adventure emirate is back open for business…

Ras Al Khaimah is known to many as the country’s ‘adventure emirate’, thanks to its miles of mountain landscape and thrilling attractions. Jebel Jais is at the heart of that offering and adrenaline-junkies will be pleased to know its adventure park has reopened.

Toroverde Adventure Park reopened on Wednesday May 20 for pre-bookings only. The exciting attraction has undergone a number of stringent steps to ensure its as safe and hygienic as possible for each visitor.

Take on the world’s longest zip line, Jebel Jais Flight, which stretches for a whopping 2.8km. Daredevils can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour on this exciting ride.

The Jais Sky Tour combines adventure with the zen serenity of exploring the mountains. Seven individual zip lines make up the entire 5km route, showcasing the best of Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning landscape.

For the bravest adventurers, there’s the Jais Sky Maze. Not for the faint-hearted, the 10 metre high obstacle course will have you putting fear aside to navigate through the rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more.

Anyone who wants to enjoy the park will need to make a mandatory pre-booking online, in case of checks from the local authorities. All of the usual hand sanitisation and temperature checks will be carried out on arrival.

Guests will need to wear face masks at all times, and children under 12 as well as adults over 60 are not permitted. A physical distance of two metres should remain between individuals throughout the experience.

Toroverde, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, 9am to 3pm during Ramadan, 9am to 5pm after. Tel: (07) 204 6250 toroverdeuae.com.