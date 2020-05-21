The brand specialises in stunning seasonal bouquets…

From the array of different colours, textures and scents, flowers have the ability to brighten up any room and add a stunning feature to any occasion.

Dubai-based florists, FINE BLOOMS do just that, with exquisite seasonal floral arrangements, and bespoke designs for weddings, events and editorial work. The finest flowers are sourced from around the globe to create some stunning visuals.

The studio, based in Box Park, Dubai, has just welcomed a new creative director from Australia, who’s said to be ‘bringing a bold, beautiful style of floristry to Fine Blooms’, so get ready for some incredible designs.

The brand has a big presence on Instagram, where followers can see some of the seasonal bouquets that they can order for themselves, or use for inspiration. This means you can see the best flowers that are in season at any one time.

Fine Blooms offers its clients a ‘discreet, personal consultation service – for clients looking to tailor their floral arrangements for a special occasion, person or private commission.’

With current social distancing measures that are in place, Fine Blooms are focusing on their online consultation service, providing a seamless experience for online customers, whether they’re ordering from Instagram or the website.

Bouquets are priced from Dhs260 to Dhs1500, dependent on the size and type. If you’re thinking of gifting a loved one this Eid, Fine Blooms have a special offer – upgrading your bouquet for free.

So, if you order a bouquet between May 23 and 27, using the code ‘WHATSON EID’, at the online checkout, the florist will automatically upgrade to the next size up of the one that you ordered, at no extra cost.

To get the free upgrade, you need to enter the code into the notes section of the online checkout or contact Fine Blooms after

From bespoke designs to ready-made bouquets, Fine Blooms has everything you need to liven up your home or event space.

Fine Blooms Floral Studio in Box Park, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, open from 12pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 3331 122. @fineblooms fineblooms.ae fineblooms.shop

Images: Provided