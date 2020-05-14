Treat yourself or someone you know this Eid…

With Eid coming up in just over one week, you may be wondering how to treat a friend or loved one, when you can’t leave the house. Tania’s Teahouse recently launched a range of home delivery kits, and they’re just as Instagrammable as its cafe.

The newest range is designed specifically for Eid Al Fitr, with three options available. The first is priced at Dhs195 and includes a range of fun and personable accessories to cheer up your best friend. It also comes with artisan dates, three Eid-themed cookies and a sachet of tea, ready for the perfect suhoor treat.

Eid gift box two costs Dhs345, and offers a luxury gift set including a culturally themed pouch by FMM. You’ll also get a bone china teacup and saucer, dates, cookies and tea.

The third is the deluxe gift box, priced at Dhs395. It comes packed with goodies such as a gold-plated pearly beaded bracelet, Arabic themed print, dates, local honey and tea complete with signature Tania’s Teahouse mug.

Other gift boxes include the ‘don’t touch your face’ kit (Dhs150) which consists of a limited edition fashion face mask, cookies and tea. There’s a few different mask designs to choose from so you can decide when you place your order which one you’d like.

There’s also a variety of Ramadan themed boxes still available to order online for delivery. Choose from treats such as local wildflower honey, home party decorations, tea sachets, mugs and more.

The boxes have been created in collaboration with local businesses, including Blossom Honey, Biha Designs, Spontiphoria, Protein Bakeshop and Party Camel.

You can order online via ChatFood here.