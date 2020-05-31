It’s our birthday. You get presents. Go figure…

This month, What’s On turns 41 (we know, we don’t look a day over 20). To celebrate, we are giving our lovely readers the chance to win some cool prizes.

Read on, see what takes your fancy, and click on the links below to enter:

1. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds

Sennheiser

2. Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones

Sennheiser-450BT

3. Amazing homewares from Flamingaroo

Flamingaroo

4. A hotel stay at The Bonnington Hotel plus dinner

5. A luxury Waitrose hamper

6. A hotel stay at Vida Emirates Hills

Vida Emirates Hills

7. A night at Studio One Hotel plus breakfast

Studio One

8. A meaty hamper from Carnistore

Carnistore

9. Rasasi unisex perfume

10. Dinner for four at Revo Café

Anantara The Palm Revo Cafe