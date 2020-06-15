We can’t wait to return…

Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites and much loved museums have been closed since March to help curb the spread of coronavirus. However the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has now issued guidelines to ensure they can safely reopen to the public.

The announcement didn’t share exactly when they will be permitted to reopen, but it is understood that the DCT will evaluate each facility and give its approval.

Some of the new guidelines include the social distancing measures we’ve grown used to in the past few weeks. Visitors must keep a distances of two meters between others, whilst wearing masks and gloves, and there will be a 40 per cent capacity at all venues.

Other rules include the continued suspension of workshops, programmes and tours, as well as mandatory digital guides as opposed to printed versions. All touch screens must be removed from the facilities too.

Other rules include the continued suspension of workshops, programmes and tours, as well as mandatory digital guides as opposed to printed versions. All touch screens must be removed from the facilities too.

For staff to be able to return to work, they must have tested negative for Covid-19, there must also be a designated isolation room for suspected cases. Glass partitions should be installed where possible to further combat the spread of germs.

Sterilisers and thermal detection devices will be placed at the entrances of each facility and regular cleaning and sterilisation should be conducted throughout.

The maximum time each visitor is allowed to stay at a facility is three hours. Watch this space for further updates.