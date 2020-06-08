Brunching is back on the menu in Abu Dhabi…

Marco Pierre White’s restaurant, Marco’s New York Italian is relaunching its popular Friday brunch this weekend at its home in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.

To ensure the safety of customers and staff, there are strict social distancing measures in place. You’ll need to book in advance, there’s a maximum of four people per table and you have to bring your own masks.

Although you won’t need to wear them whilst you’re eating. That would obviously get messy.

Other than that, not much has changed at Marco’s. You can still expect the same reverence for simple, strong and authentic flavours, all at great value, with packages starting from Dhs199.

Classic Italian dishes are seasoned with American culinary inspiration and are realised in the world-renowned chef’s unpretentious style.

Starters include crispy calamari, buffalo wings, heirloom tomato & burrata salad, and New York pizza.

For the main course, diners can choose between dishes such as risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod.

Those that save room for sweets will be justly rewarded. The restaurant’s sharing desserts include Mr. White’s tiramisu, warm chocolate brownie and a classic 1930’s New York Knickerbocker Glory.

And there’s some great news for families too as kids below 12 years old are welcome for the brunch.

Capacity will be capped at 40 per cent, so make sure you get your booking in early.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

