The system aims to simplify and standardise safety measures across the capital…

The ripples of uncertainty may be difficult to detect but can have a huge impact on life in a pandemic.

Fear and confusion are corrosive elements that undermine morale and economic confidence.

3 of 12

Which is why it is so important that governments act decisively and provide clear guidelines for the protection of public health.

‘Go Safe’ is another example of how the UAE is leading the charge in creating a transparent, effective and safe return to normality.

The Go Safe campaign launched by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is a certification system for the capital’s hotels and tourist attractions.

It’s the first of its kind in the region and aims to create a clear standard for safety and cleanliness in the Covid-19 era.

In line with #AbuDhabi’s efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, @dctabudhabi launches the Go Safe certification programme to implement the highest health and safety standards across hotels and tourist attractions. pic.twitter.com/WpWVB5ncXb — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 20, 2020

The certificate will be rolled out across malls, restaurants, theme parks and other public spaces in Abu Dhabi.

To obtain ‘Go Safe’ clearance, venues will have to go through extensive guided self-assessments on hygiene and social distance readiness.

Following successful completion of the self-assessments, on-site inspections will be carried out by DCT Abu Dhabi before any certification is endorsed.

The Go Safe certificate will then become an easily identifiable stamp of approval.

Helping residents and, eventually, tourists invest confidence is the safety of the emirate’s array of world-class attractions and hotels.

“Abu Dhabi is setting a new standard for best practices in tourism, following the high praise that the UAE has received for the proactive approach through which the government has addressed the current situation,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi

Images: Getty