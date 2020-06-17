Tune in: Friday, June 19 at 8pm

To mark World Refugee Day, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is holding an online performance of Cartography – a theatrical work that deals with displacement.

The performance follows the journey of four young migrants who leave their worlds behind, seeking a fresh start. Expect beautiful storytelling complete with interactive video technology and captivating theatre work.

Watch the performance on Facebook live here.

12-hour digital concert by MDLBEAST

Tune in: Saturday, June 20 at 7pm

What better way to celebrate World Music Day on June 21 than with a super-cool concert, thanks to lifestyle and entertainment experience brand MDLBEAST. The digital concert aims to bring people together through the common language of music, while encouraging them to stay home and safe.

The line-up of renowned DJs includes Steve Aoki, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Laidback Luke, Delano Smith, Gui Boratto, Phil Weeks, Benny Benassi, Dirty South, and regional talents including K.Led & Majid, Vinyl Mode, and SPCEBOI.

Book here to get your ‘boarding pass’ for the event.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Andrés Gómez (@carlosaglive) on Jun 16, 2020 at 8:25am PDT



Tune in: Saturday, June 20 at 7.30pm