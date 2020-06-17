From concerts to theatre: the virtual shows to tune into this weekend
Hit the pause button on your streaming service now…
Reached the end of Netflix, worked your way through Starzplay, or maybe you just need a break from the TV show dramas and the romantic comedy flicks?
There’s plenty of other entertainment out there to help fill your evenings, from virtual concerts by your favourite artists to online theatre and much more.
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Tune in: Friday, June 19 at 8pm
To mark World Refugee Day, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is holding an online performance of Cartography – a theatrical work that deals with displacement.
The performance follows the journey of four young migrants who leave their worlds behind, seeking a fresh start. Expect beautiful storytelling complete with interactive video technology and captivating theatre work.
Watch the performance on Facebook live here.
12-hour digital concert by MDLBEAST
Tune in: Saturday, June 20 at 7pm
What better way to celebrate World Music Day on June 21 than with a super-cool concert, thanks to lifestyle and entertainment experience brand MDLBEAST. The digital concert aims to bring people together through the common language of music, while encouraging them to stay home and safe.
The line-up of renowned DJs includes Steve Aoki, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Laidback Luke, Delano Smith, Gui Boratto, Phil Weeks, Benny Benassi, Dirty South, and regional talents including K.Led & Majid, Vinyl Mode, and SPCEBOI.
Book here to get your ‘boarding pass’ for the event.
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
View this post on Instagram
Tune in: Saturday, June 20 at 7.30pm
In addition to their not-to-be-missed video sessions on their YouTube page, the festival has launched the ‘Literary Conversations Across Borders’ project, which will bring together writers and commentators in live discussions with experts from around the world. And if you love poetry, the first session is one you don’t want to miss.
Three multi-award-winning poets – Lemn Sissay, Afra Atiq and Carlos Gomez – will join forces to celebrate poetry, wowing you with spine-tingling performances. Register for this free live event on Saturday, but if you missed it, you can catch it later on the Emirates Literature Festival’s YouTube page.
Images: social/provided