Food lovers take note, this is going to be huge…

One of the biggest names on the New York restaurant scene, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud is making his Middle East debut in September. The award-winning chef will throw open the doors to Brasserie Boulud in the fresh-faced Sofitel Dubai Wafi.

Here’s what we know.

The Lyon-born chef will bring his signature flair for French cuisine to Dubai, with a menu that’s described as “French-inspired contemporary cuisine, rooted in tradition”.

While we can’t expect to see Boulud at the pass every night, Dubai diners will be in the capable hands of Chef de Cuisine Nicolas Lemoyne, who’s worked at the New York flagship, Restaurant Daniel, for 15 years.

Signature tastes on the seasonally driven menu will include duck and foie gras rillette, spiced lamb terrine, and the BB burger loaded with confit tomato, rocket and Raclette cheese. Desserts include the sublime-sounding apricot clafoutis with pistachio, and a chocolate tart with raspberries.

Ultra-glam interiors

No expense has been spared in kitting out Brasserie Boulud, which looks as if it has been snatched straight from the pages of The Great Gatsby. The glam Art Deco detailing includes a lofty mirrored ceiling, glossy marble floors, and eye-catching chandeliers at every turn.

At the heart of the restaurant lies the open kitchen, which will undoubtedly add to the sense of theatre. On weekends, the pace will step up a notch, with live entertainment adding to that sense of joie de vivre.

For globe-trotting chef Daniel Boulud, Brasserie Boulud will join a clutch of high-profile restaurants around the world, including Miami, Palm Beach, Toronto, Montreal, London and Singapore.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Wafi, Dubai. Opening September 2020. sofitel-dubai-wafi.com