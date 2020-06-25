Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

There may not be any new movies coming out in theatres at the moment, but you can still catch some of the best ones ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are 11 movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Also, be sure to check out our list of films we can't wait to watch this year.

Crazy Rich Asians

The first film in 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast, the film follows New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. But Rachel is shocked to learn that Nick has neglected to mention that not only is he the son of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother taking aim.

Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance (PG13)

Don’t breathe

A group of friends break into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they’ll get away with the perfect heist. They’re wrong.

Starring: Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette

Genre: Crime, Horror, Thriller (15+)

Doctor Strange

Stephen Strange is a world-famous (albeit arrogant and conceited) neurosurgeon, who loses the use of his hands in a car accident. He flies to Kathmandu in search of alternative medicine and is drawn into a world of mystic, space-shifting monks led by the ‘Ancient One’.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG15)

Jumanji: The Next Level

A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players can’t pick their characters and are forced to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Ashley Scott

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy (PG15)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

When a lost, priceless Chinese artefact ends up in the Arctic, it’s up to Norm, a friendly polar bear, to return it to its rightful owner in Beijing. Along with his new friend, Professor Chen and his gang of furry friends, he must get the artefact back in time for a sacred ceremony that happens once every 100 years. And of course, there are obstacles along the way including a villainous archaeologist named Dexter.

Starring: Andrew Toth, Jennifer Cameron, Brian Dobson, Michael Dobson

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Onward

Two brothers from a suburban fantasy world receive a birthday gift from their mother when one of them turns 16. The gift is a stick. But not just any stick – a magical stick that will supposedly bring their father back for one whole day. However, the spell goes wrong and only the bottom half of dad returns. Now, the two brothers along with their dad must embark on a quest to discover if there’s a way to fix their unfortunate error.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Second Act

Maya is a 40-year-old woman struggling with the frustrations of unfulfilled dreams. That is, until she reinvents her life, when she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Dave Foley

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance (PG15)

Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon

Shaun the Sheep and his friends are back, and it’s not just to badger Bitzer, the long-suffering sheepdog, who only wants a quiet life. This time the gang are joined by Lu-La, an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers that crash lands near the farm. Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to send the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister Men in black style organisation can capture her.

Starring: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Amalia Vitale

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

The Wretched

A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parent’s imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand-year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door.

Starring: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones

Genre: Horror (18)

Thor: Ragnorak

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilisation.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy (PG15)