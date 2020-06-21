Are you ready to give them a ‘Go’?

We recently became aware of a selection of food delivery concepts known collectively as ‘Cloud Restaurants’. The seven restaurants are all available to order from Deliveroo and cover a wide range of cuisines.

Each one begins with an enthusiastic ‘Go!’, so you’ll know when you see it that it’s part of this particular group. The collection includes: Go! Pasta, Go! Chinese, Go! Noodles, Go! Greek, Go! Healthy, Go! Cook and Go! Risotto.

We checked out a few of them for ourselves…

Go! Greek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud Restaurants (@cloud.restaurants) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:44am PST

Go! Greek was the first restaurant we tried and a hands-down favourite. We opted for the chicken gyro pita (Dhs39) and the pulled beef pita (Dhs47), plus a side ‘baby’ greek salad (Dhs19). Our first thought when the pitas (quickly) arrived, was how big they were. The value for money is there from the offset but the taste solidified this. The pulled beef was an exceptional choice, packed with juicy flavour, naughty chips and melt-in-the-mouth meat. The side salad was also bigger than expected, and just enough to leave us feeling very satisfied.

Click here to order Go! Greek.

Go! Healthy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud Restaurants (@cloud.restaurants) on Jun 16, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

Deliveries and takeaways don’t always have to mean a carb-fest. Go! Healthy offers macro-counted meals a la carte, as well as meal plans for the more focused health-lovers. We tried the Korean beef noodle bowl (Dhs57 or Dhs73 for two) with thick-cut chips (Dhs11). We’re not sure if the chips were as healthy as they sound, because they were beautifully cooked, light and fluffy skin-on fries with a light sprinkling of salt. The bowls were tasty too, with ‘protein-packed’ egg noodles, flavourful Asian mushrooms and a light soy sauce. The Korean-style beef strips must’ve been marinated prior to cooking as they were super tender without a hint of toughness.

Click here to order Go! Healthy.

Go! Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud Restaurants (@cloud.restaurants) on Apr 9, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

We’ve got rather large appetites in our household, so when we unpacked our Go! Pasta delivery, we thought it may have been a bit on the small side. We needn’t have worried. Between the three of us, we shared two of the Appetizer and Pasta deals (Dhs59 each), plus the burrata and portobello stuffing ravioli (Dhs63) – and we were just as stuffed as those plump ravioli. The tagliatelle bolognese and arrabiata rigatoni were both properly al dente, with flavour-packed, well-seasoned sauces. And the arancini that accompanied the pasta deals were a knockout, filled with bolognese and stretchy mozzarella.

Click here to order Go! Pasta.