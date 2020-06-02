Ready to enjoy all summer long…

If you’re already thinking ahead to the weekend (us too), we have news of another reopening which should spark your interest.

DIFC’s stunning East Asian restaurant, Shanghai Me, will be reopening its doors this Friday, June 5. If that’s not enough to get you booking a reservation, how about the promise of a newly enclosed terrace, complete with air conditioning to keep you cool all summer?

The bold terrace is decorated with lush greenery and bamboo details. Striking red booth tables offer secluded seating spaced two metres away from others. The restaurant has expressed its compliance with the new Dubai Municipality regulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShanghaiMe (@shanghaimedxb) on May 30, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

On the menu you’ll find a variety of premium Asian dishes such as yellowtail carpaccio, crispy duck salad and sesame prawn on toast. There’s also an innovative sushi menu with steamed prawn & truffle dumplings, soft shell crab cut roll, and braised duck spring rolls.

The upscale restaurant is designed with 1930s Shanghai in mind, and all the glamour of that time. The restaurant and private dining area with plush, rich-hued interiors and art-deco detailing all pay tribute to Asian traditions.

Created by Bulldozer Group, the restaurant is part of their impressive existing portfolio of restaurants which includes Gaia, Cipriani and Scalini.

Shanghai Me, Podium Level, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 7pm to 11pm on Friday 5 June, then 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Images: Provided