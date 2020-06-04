Whether you’re venturing out, or staying in let What’s On continue to be your guide…

Welcome to our first ever pets issue of What’s On.

Aside from a peek at some of the amazing dogs up for adoption in the UAE, we’ve compiled a handy guide to what it’s like to own a dog here. From brilliant pet-friendly cafes and top daycare centres, to nutrition advice, dog parks and more, we prove why having a pet is one of the greatest things in life.

Of course, it’s not all licks and belly rubs. Dogs will have a huge impact on your life and if you’re seriously thinking about bringing one into your pack there’s a lot you need to be aware of, which we also discuss inside this issue.

Meanwhile, if you want to get out of the house this month and spend a night swanning about a hotel room in a fluffy robe and slippers then take a look at our collection of UAE staycations. We’ve sniffed out some fantastic hotel deals for the summer.

In our Eat section this month we have the verdict on new ‘it’ restaurant Roka, a review of Loca Abu Dhabi’s takeaway service, a lowdown on the restaurant’s open so far in Dubai, info on how to adopt a beehive in Hatta, and details of some of our favourite new food kits you can order from home.

Elsewhere we’ve rounded up the best summer golf membership deals across the Emirates and explored the adventures to be had up at Jebel Jais. Plus, to celebrate our 41st anniversary of What’s On, we’re giving away loads of amazing prizes for you. Yep, it’s our birthday and you get presents. Go figure.

This month, rather than having to bag a copy from your local supermarket, we’re bringing the magazine to you… right here for you to download for free. You can flick through the issue here below…

Enjoy the issue here: