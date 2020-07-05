So many choices, so little time…

It’s a brand new week in the city and theres’ so much going on. Gone are the days of wondering what’s open and where to go, we’re here to guide you through five of the very best things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday July 12

1. Check out a newly reopened restaurant

Bombay Borough has reopened its doors and to celebrate, there’s 10 per cent off for all guests. Just use the code BB2020 when you make a reservation to redeem the discount. The menu features a specially selected list of fine Indian dishes made with authentic spices and aromas. There’s also a happy hour deal every day between 4pm and 8pm where selected drinks are buy one get the second free.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, Below Capital Club, DIFC, Sun to Weds 11.30am to 11.30pm, Thur to Sat 11.30am to 1.30am. Tel: (04) 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Monday July 13

2. Have lunch at a brand new eatery

City Centre Deira has a brand new dining spot that you’re sure to love. Kitchen 35 just opened its doors in the mall, offering specialty coffee and artisanal food such as freshly baked pastries, gourmet sandwiches to go, superfood salads and cold pressed juices.

Kitchen 35, Food Central, East Court, Level 2, City Centre Deira, daily 10am to 1am. @kitchen35me

3. Enjoy a new ladies’ (and gents’) night

For those of you that live near JVC, there’s a great new ladies’ night deal every Monday where the gents get a piece of the action too. Head to Turn Up at Five Jumeirah Village and the girls can enjoy three drinks and three course for Dhs140. For the guys it’s two drinks and three courses for Dh190.

Turn Up, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Mondays, from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Tuesday July 14

4. Tuck into a new beer and wings deal

If you’re idea of the perfect Tuesday night includes bottles of speciality craft beer and tucking into a mountain of chicken wings, we have news for you. Chicago Meatpackers has launched a beer and wings deal running every single week. Each Tuesday, spend Dhs115 and receive three bottles of beer and 24-hour marinated wings with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce imported from Chicago.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, noon to 10pm, Dhs115. Tel: (04) 580 7983. meatpackers.ae

Wednesday July 15

5. Join a cooking masterclass on Instagram

Keen to improve on your cooking skills? Head over to Roberto’s Dubai Instagram page this Wednesday. Group Executive Chef Francesco Guarracino will be hosting a live session at 5pm to reveal some insights into some of his best loved dishes. The live class will last around 45 minutes and the recipes are available here if you wish to cookalong.

Roberto’s Dubai Instagram, Wednesday July 15, 5pm to 5.45pm, free. @robertosdubai

Images: Provided