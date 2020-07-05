5 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Heading out or staying in? It’s all here for you…

A new week has arrived and as we welcome the return of all of our favourite hotspots, there’s some new deals to check out as well. Remember to stay safe and practice social distancing, whatever you decide to do.

Here’s five fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday July 5

1. Visit La Mezcaleria’s new soulful night

Popular Mexican hotspot La Mezcaleria recently relocated to DIFC and took with it a host of exciting new offers. The latest to be announced is set to launch on Sunday July 5, and is brought to you by world renowned Dubai nightclub, White. Guests can tuck into the Soulcial dinner menu, priced at Dhs110 per person. If you’d like to add on a two-hour drinks package you can enjoy unlimited house wine and beer for Dhs80 per person or free-flowing cocktails for an extra Dhs130 per person.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Sundays, 8.30pm to 12.30am, dinner Dhs110. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Monday July 6

2. Check out Dreamscape

Following the latest announcement from Dubai Economy which has allowed virtual reality parks to reopen, Dreamscape is now ready to welcome visitors. The cool Mall of the Emirates attraction has had a deep clean and new safety measures in place, but the incredible experience remains the same. Guests are invited to an alternate universe, as you make your way through unexplored tombs, and save whales in The Blu.

Dreamscape, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sun to Weds 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 11pm, Dhs75 +VAT. Tel: (04) 220 0995. dreamscapemena.com

3. Enjoy a 13-hour happy hour

What fun is a happy hour that only lasts for one hour? The Trophy Room in Fairmont Dubai has launched a 13-hour happy hour, which runs daily from noon to 1am every single day. Drinks are priced from Dhs35 including beer, wine, spirits and selected cocktails, which have been given special sports-themed names in homage to the bar’s decor style.

The Trophy Room, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (052) 642 4192. fairmont.com

Tuesday July 7

4. Gorge on chocolate

This Tuesday is World Chocolate Day and Brunch and Cake is celebrating with an interesting new dish. Chocolate stuffed marbled ravioli is a sweet and savoury dish served with Anglaise white chocolate drizzle. It will be available exclusively on Deliveroo, for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Brunch and Cake via Deliveroo, Tuesday July 7, 8am to 8pm, Dhs45. @brunchandcakedubai

Wednesday July 8

5. Try LPM’s new business lunch

Looking for a quick and tasty lunch for your next business meeting? LPM has introduced it’s ‘Le Petit Menu’ designed to be enjoyed within 60 minutes. The two-course offering costs Dhs135 per person and includes LPM favourites such as buratta, warm prawns, sea bream and roast baby chicken.

LPM Dubai, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs135. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com

Images: Provided