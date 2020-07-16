Wearing a face mask is about to get a lot more fun…

Pre-2020, a masquerade brunch would’ve taken on a whole different meaning, but this year it involves donning a protective face mask to prevent spreading germs. This won’t be just any face mask though, Cé La Vi are doing things a little bit ‘extra’.

On Friday July 17, guests are invited to create and customise their own masks at Cé La Vi’s Brunch on 54. The ‘Maskarade Brunch’ will be running for just this week, so you’ll have to book in quick if you want a personalised face mask.

Fans for the regular weekly brunch will be delighted to know the concept is still as fun and exciting as before, with the same wow-worthy views. The menu has had a recent revamp, including dishes such as wagyu brisket and pan-seared salmon.

The star of Cé La Vi’s menu is the famed Seaweed Parker Rolls, which come with a selection of delicious dips. The dessert platter has also had an upgrade, with coconut panna cotta, cheesecake, fresh fruits and seasonal sorbet.

If you’re yet to experience Cé La Vi for yourself (where have you been?), prepare for dizzying heights and a Burj Khalifa backdrop. The concept is popular the world over but most known for its Singapore location, atop the Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Brunch prices start from Dhs290 with the set menu and soft drinks, Dhs490 for food and house beverages and Dhs690 to upgrade to champagne. The Maskerade Brunch is on for one week only, while Brunch on 54 will continue from next Friday.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs290 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs690 champagne. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Images: Provided